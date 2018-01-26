Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone joined us live with a taste of the new Rioja menu at his restaurant Maude! Now, every 4 months Maude’s menu will change, and it will draw inspiration from the world’s great wine producing regions. First up is Rioja, Spain. Curtis and his team traveled to Rioja for an incredible food and wine R&D trip. Reservations for the Rioja menu are available now through March. For more information, click HERE or visit Maude at 212 S Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills.
Rioja Menu at Maude Restaurant With Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone
