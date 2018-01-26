Suspect in Alhambra Slaying Believed Victim Was Having Affair With His Wife, LASD Says

The corpse found in the backyard of an Alhambra house Thursday afternoon had a bloodied head, and the body was crammed between a concrete step and a water heater.

When investigators entered the house, they found close living quarters. The single-family home had been divided into eight small bedrooms, with three more in the garage.

Now, homicide detectives believe that one of the residents killed the man in the backyard because he suspected the victim was having an affair with his wife, Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Alhambra police were called to the house in the 1200 block of South Sierra Vista Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

