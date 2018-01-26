Sylmar Father Set to Be Released After Being Detained by ICE

Posted 11:35 PM, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:54PM, January 26, 2018

A 30-year-old father of two from Sylmar who was recently detained by ICE after living in the U.S. since being brought to the country as a toddler is set to be released, possibly as early as Friday night. Kimberly Cheng reports from downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Jan. 26, 2018.