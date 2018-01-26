Toddler Dies, Father Injured After Being Hit by Vehicle in Arleta

A toddler died and his father was injured after they were both struck by a vehicle on Friday in a residential area of Arleta, police said.

The fatal incident occurred in the 8900 block of North Varna Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Paramedics transported a gravely injured 3-year-old boy to a local trauma center, the alert stated.

He was later pronounced dead, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison, who did not identify the little boy.

The child’s father suffered minor injuries. He was not taken to a hospital for treatment, the Fire Department said.

The driver remained at the scene, and the crash is not being investigated as a hit-and-run, according to Madison.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed the collision occurred on Varna near the intersection of Chase Street. Police cordoned off a section of the road between homes and an elementary school, including a crosswalk, the footage showed.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.