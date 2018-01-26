Two Former Lawyers for ‘Suge’ Knight Released After Arrests on Accessory Allegations

Two attorneys who previously represented former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight during his ongoing murder case and were arrested on charges accusing them of acting as “accessories after the fact,” were released from custody Friday, authorities said.
Matthew Fletcher, 53, was initially taken into custody Thursday at the Long Beach courthouse around 2 p.m. and was held in lieu of $1-million bail, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Alexander.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said Thursday that Thaddeus Culpepper was arrested at his home around 5 p.m. She declined to elaborate on the accessory charges or clarify whether the attorneys are accused in connection with Knight’s pending legal troubles.
Both Fletcher and Culpepper were released from custody late Friday, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.
