Warm Temperatures, Strong Winds to Bring Elevated Fire Danger This Weekend

Santa Ana winds, dry air and potentially record-breaking heat will increase the chance of wildfires in Southern California this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The risk of wind-driven fires — especially in the mountain areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties — will be greatest Saturday evening through Monday afternoon, forecasters said. A fire weather watch is in effect.
An upper-level ridge of high pressure building over the West Coast will bring powerful northeast winds, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Forecasters are expecting 25-to-35 mph winds, with gusts of 45 to 55 mph, he said. There is a potential for isolated gusts up to 60 mph.
