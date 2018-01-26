Warm Temperatures, Strong Winds to Bring Elevated Fire Danger This Weekend

Posted 11:16 AM, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:18AM, January 26, 2018

Santa Ana winds, dry air and potentially record-breaking heat will increase the chance of wildfires in Southern California this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

William Wood of Torrance soaks up the sun in Manhattan Beach last month. (Credit: Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The risk of wind-driven fires — especially in the mountain areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties — will be greatest Saturday evening through Monday afternoon, forecasters said. A fire weather watch is in effect.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure building over the West Coast will bring powerful northeast winds, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Forecasters are expecting 25-to-35 mph winds, with gusts of 45 to 55 mph, he said. There is a potential for isolated gusts up to 60 mph.

