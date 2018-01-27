× 5 ‘Critically Ill or Injured’ After Report of Shooting in South L.A.; Police, Firefighters Responding

Five people were “critically ill or injured” after a report of a shooting in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Los Angeles Police Department officers are also responding to the scene.

The incident was reported about 5:50 p.m. in the 200 block of East 119th Street in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South L.A., according to the fire department.

