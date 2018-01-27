× Alhambra Police Look for Man Who Tried to Lure Girl into Car by Saying He Had Puppies and Jolly Ranchers

Alhambra police are seeking the public’s help finding a man who allegedly tried to lure a girl into his car saying he had puppies and Jolly Rancher candies, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 1:05 p.m. Thursday as the girl was walking home from Northrup School near Atlantic Boulevard and Mission Road.

The man allegedly yelled “Hey little girl, I have a little white puppy and some Jolly Ranchers,” police said. The man then said, “Get in the car and I will give it to you.”

The girl ran home and the man sped off heading west on Mission Road, police said. The girl told her mother, who alerted the Alhambra Police Department.

The man was descried as being Asian, in his 30s with short black hair, dark eyes, fair to tan complexion and clean shaven. He was descried as wearing a light blue shirt and jeans. His vehicle was described as a bright red Toyota with four doors and possibly a Corolla. The car had a light tint on the window and the license plate number began with a 7, police said.

Anyone with information can call 626-570-5159.