Blue Heaven: Nearly 35K Pumped Fans Attend Dodgers FanFest

Nearly 35,000 fans attended the Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium Saturday, two weeks ahead of the start of Spring Training and just two months before the start of the new season in March.

The fans were pumped and ready for their boys in blue to make another World Season appearance, after the team was one win away from claiming the big prize last year.

Fans were greeted by several players Saturday, including ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner, Enrique Hernandez and Kenley Jansen. Some even got autographs from their favorite players.

During media interviews, players told reporters that they have enjoyed their off season, many attended fellow players’ weddings, but were ready to start training in Arizona. Their first Spring Training game is Feb. 23 against the Chicago White Sox.

It’s awesome to just be around Dodgers fans. That’s just gives us more motivation,” Jansen told KTLA. “Just seeing them gives us the extra energy.”

“You know that baseball season is coming quick when you get here and you see the Dodger blue coming out and the fans are great, so it’s a special time,” said Joc Pederson, one of the newly-married players on the team.

For loyal fans, Opening Day on March 29, couldn’t come sooner.

Felt good to go to my second home today! Got to reunite with some of my favorites, visited the @pantone294 booth & added Chris Taylor’s signature to my ball! 😏 Today was a good day! #dodgersff #dodgersff2018 pic.twitter.com/vjzyfoTWCL — Emmahhhh (@EmmaLourdes) January 28, 2018

That’s a wrap on #DodgersFF presented by @CocaCola and @SanManuelCasino! Make sure to keep sharing your photos from today using #DodgersFF. pic.twitter.com/LzM725HVfJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 28, 2018