Coffee Con Los Angeles Preview

Local roasters and coffee-lovers come together at Coffee Con Los Angeles, “the consumer coffee festival.” Founder and coffee expert Kevin Sinnott demonstrates gear and techniques to brew the beverage he calls “the culinary art of millennials” the way wine has been for prior generations. With 70% of coffee in the U.S. brewed at home with as much complexity and flavor variation, Coffee Con’s classes, exhibitors, and tastings are an opportunity for casual coffee fans to explore the rich world of what may be the world’s most popular bean.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, January 27, 2018.