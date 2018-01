Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High temperatures, low humidity and Santa Ana winds will bring higher chances of wildfires in Southern California this weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning effective 10 p.m. Saturday through 3 p.m. Monday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 27, 2018.

34.052234 -118.243685