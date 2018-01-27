Magnitude 3.4 Quake Strikes Near El Cerrito

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Saturday morning about seven miles from El Cerrito, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:47 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Trabuco Canyon, nine miles from Rancho Santa Margarita, nine miles from Home Gardens, and 10 miles from Corona.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

