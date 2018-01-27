Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 27th, 2018

Happy Saturday!
Free!
Carroll Shelby Birthday Cruise-In @ 9am
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
Celebrate the birthday of automotive designer, race car driver and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby at the Petersen Automotive Museum’s Carroll Shelby Cruise-In. Car enthusiasts are invited to come see the fastest, rarest, and most beloved Shelby’s of all time!
The celebration begins at 9am. It’s free!
Taste of Alhambra
Downtown Alhambra
Main Street
Alhambra
http://www.downtownalhambra.com
Downtown Alhambra is having its FIRST Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week. Diners can enjoy Italian, American Continental, Asian Fusion, Japanese, Thai, Hawaiian, Korean, Irish, Peruvian, Indian, Mexican and more, thanks to specials at participating eateries that will offer specially priced prix-fixe menus just for the week.
Norton Simon Museum
Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor
Rembrandt: Prints “of a Particular Spirit”
Rembrandts “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”
411 West Colorado Boulevard
Pasadena
626 449 6840
http://www.nortonsimon.org
Have you ever wondered about Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum, the building you see every New Year’s Day in the background of the Rose Parade Presented by Honda? Well, there’s a lot going on there.
At the moment, there are three important exhibitions. “Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor, explores the sculpting, paintings, and drawings of artist Edgar Degas. “Rembrandt: Prints of a Particular Spirit” contains 21-Rembrandt prints on loan from London’s National Gallery. And, also on loan from the The National Gallery, London, “Rembrandt’s “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”, making its U.S. debut.
She Bends: Women in Neon
Museum of Neon Art
216 South Brand Boulevard
Glendale
818 696 2149
http://www.neonmona.org
“SHE BENDS: WOMEN IN NEON” at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale debuts the work of women neon artists from around the world. The exhibition curated by mixed media artist Meryl Pataky, who is also a master neon artist.
Tattoo: An Exhibition
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 DINO
http://www.nhm.org
At the exhibition TATTOO AT THE NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM you will find more than two-hundred images and objects ranging from historical artifacts to intricate contemporary designs. Each tells the story of this unique and diverse art.
Plus, there is an actual tattoo parlor inside the museum where you can make an appointment for your own body art experience.
Body World: Pulse
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
323 SCIENCE
Right next door the Natural History Museum, at the California Science Center we can see the exhibit BODY WORLDS: PULSE. The unique venue allows us to learn about ourselves; how our bodies function when healthy and when not; and how the choices we make effect our health.
BODY WORLDS: PULSE closes next month, February 4th to be exact.
Grey Whale Watching
Harbor Breeze Cruises
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
Aquarium of the Pacific
http://www.2seewhales.com
http://www.aquariumofpacific.org
Marine life experts at the Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises report see quite a few Grey Whales in our area right now, especially momma Grey Whales and their babies.
We can learn more about the Grey Whales and other area marine life on a Harbor Breeze Cruise and a visit to the Aquarium of the Pacific. Combination cruise and museum exhibition tickets are available.
