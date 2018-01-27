Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 27th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

Wow! Time flies by! This is the LAST SATURDAY OF JANUARY! Where did the month go? Well, let's make some time to experience something new and interesting. Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions.

Enjoy!

-0-0-0-

Free!

Carroll Shelby Birthday Cruise-In @ 9am

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Celebrate the birthday of automotive designer, race car driver and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby at the Petersen Automotive Museum’s Carroll Shelby Cruise-In. Car enthusiasts are invited to come see the fastest, rarest, and most beloved Shelby’s of all time!

The celebration begins at 9am. It’s free!

-0-

Taste of Alhambra

Downtown Alhambra

Main Street

Alhambra

http://www.downtownalhambra.com

Downtown Alhambra is having its FIRST Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week. Diners can enjoy Italian, American Continental, Asian Fusion, Japanese, Thai, Hawaiian, Korean, Irish, Peruvian, Indian, Mexican and more, thanks to specials at participating eateries that will offer specially priced prix-fixe menus just for the week.

-0-

Norton Simon Museum

Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor

Rembrandt: Prints “of a Particular Spirit”

Rembrandts “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”

411 West Colorado Boulevard

Pasadena

626 449 6840

http://www.nortonsimon.org

Have you ever wondered about Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum, the building you see every New Year’s Day in the background of the Rose Parade Presented by Honda? Well, there’s a lot going on there.

At the moment, there are three important exhibitions. “Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor, explores the sculpting, paintings, and drawings of artist Edgar Degas. “Rembrandt: Prints of a Particular Spirit” contains 21-Rembrandt prints on loan from London’s National Gallery. And, also on loan from the The National Gallery, London, “Rembrandt’s “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”, making its U.S. debut.

-0-

She Bends: Women in Neon

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

“SHE BENDS: WOMEN IN NEON” at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale debuts the work of women neon artists from around the world. The exhibition curated by mixed media artist Meryl Pataky, who is also a master neon artist.

-0-

Tattoo: An Exhibition

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 DINO

http://www.nhm.org

At the exhibition TATTOO AT THE NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM you will find more than two-hundred images and objects ranging from historical artifacts to intricate contemporary designs. Each tells the story of this unique and diverse art.

Plus, there is an actual tattoo parlor inside the museum where you can make an appointment for your own body art experience.

-0-

Body World: Pulse

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 SCIENCE

Right next door the Natural History Museum, at the California Science Center we can see the exhibit BODY WORLDS: PULSE. The unique venue allows us to learn about ourselves; how our bodies function when healthy and when not; and how the choices we make effect our health.

BODY WORLDS: PULSE closes next month, February 4th to be exact.

-0-

Grey Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

Aquarium of the Pacific

http://www.2seewhales.com

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Marine life experts at the Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises report see quite a few Grey Whales in our area right now, especially momma Grey Whales and their babies.

We can learn more about the Grey Whales and other area marine life on a Harbor Breeze Cruise and a visit to the Aquarium of the Pacific. Combination cruise and museum exhibition tickets are available.

-0-

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-