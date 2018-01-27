Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Early learners can step into the pages of Eric Carle’s classic Very picture book series at Discovery Cube Los Angeles’ new exhibit. Kids can become the Very Hungry Caterpillar as they follow his path, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket, and create artwork using Carle’s materials and signature hand-painted tissue paper collage technique. Fun fact: One copy of The Very Hungry Caterpillar is sold every 30 seconds!

The Very Eric Carle Exhibit at Discovery Cube LA runs January 27 - May 13.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, January 27, 2018.