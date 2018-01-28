Authorities Search for Driver Responsible in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Norwalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies on Sunday were seeking a driver who fled the scene of an incident that left a man dead on the street in Norwalk.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department reported responding to a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday about a man's body lying on Rosecrans Avenue near the 605 Freeway.

Deputies said they discovered the victim dead at the scene. They believe he was a pedestrian hit by a driver who did not stop.

The motorist possibly drove a blue or gray Honda sedan and was last seen entering the northbound 605 Freeway, Detective Carl Anna told KTLA. He added that the vehicle may have damages on its headlights, windows or windshield.

Officials did not have the car's license plate. They have not released the victim's name.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Sheriff's Norwalk station at 562-863-8711.