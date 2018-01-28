Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Win Big at Grammys; Show Brought Night of Politics and Surprises

Neo-funk music got a big thumbs up at Sunday’s 60th Grammy Awards.

Bruno Mars took home album of the year for “24K Magic,” record of the year for the single of the same title and song of the year for “That’s What I Like.”

It was a night of surprises, politics and performances.

Hillary Clinton made a unadvertised cameo in a video sketch with Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and others pretending to audition to record the audio version of Michael Wolf’s popular book about President Trump’s first year in office, “Fire and Fury.” Clinton read an excerpt about Trump’s love for fast food.

It was a moment of levity in a ceremony that covered several serious topics.

Kesha shined a spotlight on the #MeToo movement when she sang her hit “Praying.” She was joined by several other female singers, including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello and Andra Day.

Kendrick Lamar’s show opener earned a standing ovation. He performed a powerful medley of his songs, backed by a giant American flag and dancers in hoodies, who collapsed to the sound of gunshots as he rapped.

The Compton rapper also took home three trophies, winning for best rap performance, best rap album and best rap/sung performance for a duet with Rihanna.

“I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man being honest in America, is being an honest black man in America,” Chappelle said.

Logic performed his suicide prevention anthem “1-800-273-8255.”

The rapper had some words of encouragement for women, victims of abuse and immigrants.

“On the behalf of those who fight for equality in a world that is not equal, not just and not ready for the change we are here to bring, I say unto you: Bring us your tired, your poor and any immigrant who seeks refuge for together we can build, not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united,” he said.

He wasn’t the only one with immigration on his mind.

Singer Camila Cabello, who is of Cuban heritage, offered a tribute to those awaiting passage of the DREAM Act.

“This country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream,” Cabello said before introducing U2.

U2 offered a pre-recorded performance on a barge near the Statue of Liberty that was far from subtle in it’s pro-immigration message.

Mars swept six total awards, followed by Lamar with five wins.

Alessia Cara won for best new artist.

The 21-year-old singer made a pitch for the unsung musicians.

“I just want to say there are some incredible artists out there making music that deserve to be acknowledged that don’t always get acknowledged because of popularity contests or numbers games and that’s kind of unfortunate,” she said. “I just want to encourage everyone to support real music and real artists because everyone deserves the same shot.”

Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Pink, Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee and Little Big Town were among some of the artists to perform during the show.

Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne performed “Tears in Heaven,” a moving tribute to the music fans who lost their lives during the attacks at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October and the Arianna Grande concert in Manchester, England last May.

Here’s a complete list of this year’s winners.

Record of the year

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars *WINNER

Album of the year

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” – Lorde

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars *WINNER

Song of the year

“Despacito”

“4:44”

“Issues”

“1-800-273-8255”

“That’s What I Like” *WINNER

Best new artist

Alessia Cara *WINNER

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best pop solo performance

“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” – Kesha

“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga

“What About Us” – Pink

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran *WINNER

Best pop duo/group performance

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man *WINNER

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best rock performance

“You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen *WINNER

“The Promise” – Chris Cornell

“Run” – Foo Fighters

“No Good” – Kaleo

“Go To War” – Nothing More

Best rock album

“Emperor Of Sand” – Mastodon

“Hardwired…To Self-Destruct ” – Metallica

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” – Nothing More

“Villains” – Queens Of The Stone Age

“A Deeper Understanding” – The War On Drugs *WINNER

Best rap performance

“Bounce Back” – Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

“Bad And Boujee” – Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best rap album

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

“Culture” – Migos

“Laila’s Wisdom” – Rapsody

“Flower Boy ” – Tyler, The Creator

Best country song

“Better Man”

“Body Like A Back Road”

“Broken Halos” *WINNER

“Drinkin’ Problem”

“Tin Man”

Best country album

“Cosmic Hallelujah” – Kenny Chesney

“Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum

“The Breaker” – Little Big Town

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton *WINNER

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK Best rap/sung performance

“Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

“Loyalty” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna *WINNER

“Love Galore” — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best comedy album

“The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas” — Dave Chappelle *WINNER

“Cinco” — Jim Gaffigan

“Jerry Before Seinfeld”— Jerry Seinfeld

“A Speck Of Dust”— Sarah Silverman

“What Now?” — Kevin Hart