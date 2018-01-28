Chris and Lynette Try “Fluffy” Cheese Tea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bioengineering masters student-turned-café-owner Jenny Zheng brings the latest millennial food craze from Asia to LA: cheese tea. Her Fluffy Little Head Café is one of the first cheese tea boba shops of its kind in Los Angeles, “pairing a refreshing tea base with a rich, creamy cheese foam topping.” Jenny brings three popular beverages—Fluffy Green Tea, Fluffy Medium Oolong Tea, and Dirty Mess—with a quick look at how the decadent cream cheese is made.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, January 28, 2018.