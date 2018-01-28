Girl Scout Cookie Season Kicks Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Girl Scout Cookie Season in Greater Los Angeles and Orange County kicks off the 101st year of cookie sales with more than 60k local Girl Scouts participating in the largest girl-led business in the world. Girl Scout Ambassador Jordan Lavezzari of Azusa and Cadettes Sophia Del Rosario of Rancho Santa Margarita are top sellers and award winners. Jordan, 17, consistently sells 500+ boxes per year and is working toward becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout, the highest honor in Girl Scouts. Top Cookie Seller Sophia, 12, sold 1,000 boxes last year and is a Bronze Award Girl Scout, the highest award for a Girl Scout Cadettes.

Girl Scout Cookie Season runs January 28 - March 11 in Greater Los Angeles and Orange County. Booth sales outside stores start Feb 9th in Los Angeles and Feb 16th in Orange County with 100% of proceeds supporting local girls and funding leadership programs like STEM activities, high-adventure camps, and local service projects.

Find cookies at GirlScoutCookies.org and get involved at GirlScoutsLA.org and GirlScoutsOC.org.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, January 28, 2018.