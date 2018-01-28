× Investigation Underway After Pico Rivera Teacher Seen in Video Saying Members of the Military Are ‘Not Talented People’

A Pico Rivera teacher and councilman is under investigation by the school board after the release of recordings in which he disparaged members of the military.

The remarks by Councilman Gregory Salcido, a teacher at El Rancho High School, have triggered a backlash in a community that local leaders say has strong ties to the armed forces.

“This is not something that we are taking lightly,” said Pico Rivera school board President Aurora R. Villon. “I cannot discuss it because it is a personnel matter, other than we are conducting a full-blown investigation. We are moving very diligently.”

In one of the video recordings posted on social media, a man whose voice was identified as Salcido’s tells a classroom that members of the military were “not talented people.”

