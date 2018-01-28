× Memorial, Paddle-Out Planned for Slain San Diego County Official Killed in Mexico

A memorial and paddle-out ceremony is set to take place in Imperial Beach in San Diego County on Monday to honor a city official who was killed last month during an apparent robbery attempt while he was vacationing in a resort town in southern Mexico.

The ceremony for Doug Bradley is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Imperial Beach Pier, organizers said. Mayor Serge Dedina is expected to make some remarks before surfers paddle out to honor Bradley.

An avid surfer, Bradley lived in Playas de Tijuana and commuted across the border for his post as administrative services director of Imperial Beach.

Dedina has described Bradley as a “world-traveling surfer” who was “loved by all who knew him.”

