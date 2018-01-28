Santa Ana Winds, Low Humidity Trigger Dangerous Fire Conditions in SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A combination of strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity will raise the risk of fire danger in Southern California on Sunday and will continue through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning went into effect Saturday night and will remain in place until 3 p.m. Monday, as warm Santa Ana winds blow through the region. Winds will gust to 55 mph in the mountains, and from 40 to 50 mph in the San Fernando and Ventura County valleys.

Sunday will also bring very low relative humidity, in the single digits in some areas, as temperatures climb into the 80s on Sunday and Monday, forecasters said.

"It's very dry — far below normal for this time of year, but it's also kind of typical with a Santa Ana winds condition," said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

