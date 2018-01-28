Singer Joy Villa Wears Gown Decorated With a Fetus Image to Grammy Red Carpet

Joy Villa — she of the Make America Great Again dress at last year’s Grammys — has outdone herself on the red carpet this year with a hand-painted “Choose Life” purse and pure white bridal gown with a fetus surrounded by a rainbow in the shape of a womb.

And a sparkling crown.

Her message is once again one of love and hope, she says, and the design refers to the baby she gave up for adoption. And she might be running for Congress.

“I believe in loving the child and the mother, and I am proudly #ProLife. There is so much pain out there, but I choose to spread love and hope,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hand painted my @pronovias gown with a hand painted (by me) recreation of my daughter portrait I painted in 2007 at 20 years old 8 months pregnant with my beautiful daughter, whom I adopted out to a wonderful family.”

