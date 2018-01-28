‘Experienced Pilot’ Flies Under Overpass to Make Emergency Landing on 55 Fwy in Costa Mesa; No Injuries Reported

A small plane landed along the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was reported about 7:50 p.m. according to the Costa Mesa Fire Department.

The occupants were out of the plane and no injuries were reported the fire department tweeted.

The plane landed near the northbound exit of Del Mar Avenue near the Orange County Fairgrounds.

The “experienced” pilot made the emergency landing safely, the fire department said in an update on Twitter.

Videos from the scene showed the plane on the right side of the highway with no visible damage.

Motorists recorded videos of the plane as they passed by it on the highway. Twitter user Dora Noriega tweeted “Plane landed on the 55 North we just missed it!”

Several lanes of the highway were closed as California Highway Patrol officials tried to get the plane off the road, causing a back up.

*Update* experienced Pilot performs emergency landing safely on NB 55 at Del Mar. pic.twitter.com/jDYM3nneoc — Costa Mesa FD (@CMFD_PIO) January 29, 2018

Plane landed on the 55 North we just missed it! pic.twitter.com/CA3lk8HM1T — Dora Noriega (@doracocheer) January 29, 2018