Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, January 28th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday!It's the last Sunday of January! Where did the month go?

Anyway, it's a day to rest and relax. Here are some "Gayle on the Go!" Sunday suggestions.

Enjoy!

-0-0-0-

13th Annual Museums Free-for-All Day!

http://www.socalmuseums.org

Have you been to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art?...or the Hammer Museum…or the Grammy Museum…or the Autry Museum of the American West?...or how about or Descanso Gardens? Well, all of them and a lot more are participating in the Southern California Museums 13th Annual Museums Free-for-All Day. To see the complete list of participating museums, check the website: socalmuseums.org/free.

-0-

Free!

“This is Hunger” National Exhibit

Congregation Ner Tamid of South Bay

5721 Crestridge Road

Rancho Palos Verdes

http://www.eventbrite.com

Free in Rancho Palos Verdes the exhibit “THIS IS HUNGER”

The 45 minute free exhibit at Congregation Ner Tamid of South Bay tells the stories of Americans coping with hunger using portraits, state-of-the-art storytelling techniques and interactive activities.

It’s recommended visitors check the exhibit website schedule at http://www.eventbrite.com before stopping by.

-0-

Tattoo: An Exhibition

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 DINO

http://www.nhm.org

TATTOO is a new exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Here you will find more than two-hundred images and objects ranging from historical artifacts to intricate contemporary designs. Each tells the story of this unique and diverse art. Among them the work of legendary, pioneering female tattooist Kari Barba. This? A three dimensional octopus on an art.

Barba, the owner of the prestigious Long Beach Outer Limits Tattoo Parlor, broke the barriers of what was once a men only business.

In addition to the tattoo art and culture, there is an actual tattoo parlor inside the museum where you can make an appointment for your own body art experience.

-0-

Body World: Pulse

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

Next door the Natural History Museum, the California Science Center is home to BODY WORLDS: PULSE. The unique venue allows us to learn about ourselves; how our bodies function when healthy and when not; and how the choices we make effect our health.

See this and more at the California Science Center. BODY WORLDS: PULSE closes next month, February 4th.

-0-

Norton Simon Museum

Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor

Rembrandt: Prints “of a Particular Spirit”

Rembrandt’s “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”

411 West Colorado Boulevard

Pasadena

626 449 6840

http://www.nortonsimon.org

Have you ever wondered about Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum, the building you see every New Year’s Day in the background of the Rose Parade Presented by Honda? Well, there’s a lot going on there.

At the moment, there are three important exhibitions. “Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor, explores the sculpting, paintings, and drawings of artist Edgar Degas. “Rembrandt: Prints of a Particular Spirit” contains 21-Rembrandt prints on loan from London’s National Gallery. And, also on loan from the The National Gallery, London, “Rembrandt’s “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”, making its U.S. debut.

-0-

Grey Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

Aquarium of the Pacific

http://www.2seewhales.com

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Marine life experts at the Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises report see quite a few Grey Whales in our area right now, especially momma Grey Whales and their babies.

We can learn more about the Grey Whales and other area marine life on a Harbor Breeze Cruise and a visit to the Aquarium of the Pacific. Combination cruise and museum exhibition tickets are available.

-0-

Make it a GREAT Sunday! “Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-