Teenage Girl Makes Record-Breaking Expedition to South Pole, Tells Critics: ‘I Made You a Sandwich’

An Australian teenager completed in January a record-breaking journey to the South Pole, where she addressed internet critics who had previously told her to “make a sandwich.”

Jade Hameister, 16, posted a photo of herself in the South Pole holding a plate of sandwich on Jan. 13. The caption reads: “…to take this photo for all those men who commented ‘Make me a sandwich’ on my TEDX Talk. I made you a sandwich (ham & cheese) … and you can eat it xx”

In 2016, Hameister made a speech at a TEDxMelbourne event. She spoke about her experiences as a girl and her ambitions, including becoming the youngest person to complete the “Polar Hat Trick,” an expedition spanning the North Pole, Greenland Crossing and South Pole.

Then 14, Hameister was already the youngest person to ski to the North Pole.

A video of her speech posted to YouTube attracted criticism from some commenters. One user wrote, “good on you sweetie, maybe could find a successful husband and make him a sandwich.”

Thirteen months after her North Pole trip, Hameister made history again as the youngest woman to ski unassisted across the Greenland icecap.

Then finally, in January — accompanied by her father, a guide and a two-person camera crew — the teenager achieved her record-breaking goal in the South Pole.

Pulling her own 220-pound sled for 373 miles, Hameister arrived at her last destination without assistance.

National Geographic is scheduled to release a documentary about Hameister later in 2018. For now, she’s spending the remainder of her summer at home in Melbourne before going back to school.