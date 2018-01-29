2 L.A. School District Officials Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Two senior administrators have resigned amid allegations that they tolerated a climate of sexual harassment in the procurement division of the Los Angeles Unified School District, The Times has learned.

The departed managers are George Silva, chief procurement officer, and Quinton Dean, deputy chief procurement officer. Dean’s resignation took effect, Jan. 11; Silva’s Jan. 12.

L.A. Unified released no announcement, but high-level sources within the district said that Silva and Dean were given the choice of resigning or facing potential dismissal. The sources could not be named because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

Both Sliva and Dean started their careers as district employees more than three decades ago. Neither responded to requests for comment.

