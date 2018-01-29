Celebrity divorce attorney, author and family law expert, Laura Wasser joined us live to tell us all about her new online divorce platform “Its Over Easy”. It’s Over Easy speaks directly to the modern couple, enabling them to take charge of their divorce from the comfort of their own homes. The platform takes much of the stress and confrontation out of the process and encourages civility. With an e-file function, there’s no need for drawn-out mediation and court appearances. Time is freed up, so users can focus on their lives going forward. Laura is one of the most recognizable divorce attorneys in history, she has handled the high-profile divorce proceedings of everyone from Tom Cruise to Angelina Jolie to Kim Kardashian. For more information on It’s Over Easy, click HERE.
Celebrity Divorce Attorney Laura Wasser Talks Getting Divorced Online
