Fontana Police Look for Man Wanted in More Than 40 Robberies Across Several SoCal Counties

Fontana police are looking for a man who they believe is responsible for more than 40 robberies across several counties.

Police on Monday released few details about two robberies that occurred this month and are believed to be linked to the same man.

On Jan. 15, a man who was armed with a gun robbed a Metro PCS store at 9719 Sierra Ave. Police said the same man robbed another Metro PCS store in the 16100 block of Valley Boulevard on Jan. 27.

The man is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 9 inches tall, and between 160 and 200 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hat with a blue brim, a blue checkered shirt with a black long-sleeved shirt underneath and jeans. Police said he may have a mustache and tattoos on his neck.

Police said the man has committed robberies in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties in the last eight months.