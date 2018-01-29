Former LAPD Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Allegations He Had Sex With 15-Year-Old Cadet

A former Los Angeles police officer pleaded not guilty Monday to charges he had sex with a 15-year-old girl who was enrolled in the department’s signature youth mentoring program.

Robert Cain, 31, was charged with two counts of oral copulation of a person under the age of 16, lewd acts on a child and unlawful sexual intercourse last year, as part of an investigation into the theft of LAPD cruisers by teenage members of the cadet program.

He entered his plea in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom and will remain in custody in lieu of $240,000 bail. Cain is scheduled to return to court in early March.

The accusations against Cain first surfaced in June, after a wild car chase through South L.A. revealed that cadets had been stealing department cruisers, radios and other equipment.

