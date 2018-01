Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday brought a second day of record-setting heat across Southern California as a January heat wave made winter feel a lot more like summer.

As of noon, several cities hit new records for the day, including Long Beach (86) and Camarillo (86). Records also were made Sunday.

Powerful winds continued Monday, including gusts that topped 50 mph in some canyon and peak areas.

The conditions sparked a small brush fire early Monday in Malibu.

