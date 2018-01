They can run up to 60 mph. And there are only about 26 of them left in the wild. Critically endangered peninsular pronghorns, native to Baja California, are in a conservation program at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, where zookeepers are working to bolster their numbers.

