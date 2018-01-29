Man Stabbed, Critically Wounded in Pico-Union Brawl; 3 Others Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was stabbed and critically wounded in a Pico-Union brawl Monday night, and three other people were injured, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to a call about a big fight about 7 p.m. along the 1000 block of 18th Street, Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

The incident apparently stemmed from an argument among teens from two families. A witness told KTLA that the argument turned into a brawl involving more than a dozen people.

Police found a man with a stab wound to the stomach. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Two females were injured with either a hammer or a stuck and taken to a hospital for treatment, police at the scene said. Another girl was treated at the scene for an injury on her hand.

One person was detained for questioning and police are still looking for other people involved to piece together what happened.

Police were at two scenes in the area: 18th Street, and 17th Street and Union Avenue.

No further information has been released.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.