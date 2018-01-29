Man in Camaro Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Hit-and-Run After Nearly Crashing Into 2 Adults and 2 Children in Glendale

A man who was driving a Camaro was arrested after nearly crashing into two adults and two kids in Glendale, and leaving the scene while under the influence, authorities announced Monday.

Luis Tecun, 32, of Glendale, allegedly crashed his 2011 Camaro into another vehicle on Brand Boulevard and Harvard Street about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

He drove off from that scene “with the victim trailing behind him,” Glendale police said in a news release.

Tecun then allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle at Brand and Maple Street and the impact caused his car to jump the curb and almost crash into four pedestrians on the sidewalk.

An adult and a child were able to jump out of the way of the incoming car, and Tecun then ran from the scene, police said. He was eventually stopped by witnesses and police took him into custody.

One of the pedestrians was an 11-month old baby who was secured in a stroller and pinned against a building by Tecun’s car, police said. The baby was uninjured.

The two adults and a 7-year-old boy were examined at a hospital and released with minor injuries.

Tecun was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI hit-and-run, police said. He has a previous DUI arrest and his license is suspended, police said. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Authorities found several cans of beers on the passenger side of Tecun’s car.