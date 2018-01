Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flamethower sales are expected to help fund building a tunnel to alleviate Los Angeles traffic and have created a buzz online since Elon Musk announced sales of the device online. Musk joked about using the device to fight a zombie apocalypse, but 10,000 have already been preordered.

Meanwhile, State Assemblyman Miguel Santiago is warning of the potential dangers that flamethrowers pose.

Great for roasting nuts 🔥 🥜 A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:53pm PST