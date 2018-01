A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash near the transition of the 10 and 605 freeways in Baldwin Park Monday night.

The incident was reported about 8 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, but it is unknown what the person was doing there.

The No. 3, 4 and 5 lines were closed during the investigation and clean up.

No further details have been released.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.¬†