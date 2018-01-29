Possible Tuberculosis Case at High School in Burbank Sparks Anxiety

Anxious parents peppered Los Angeles County health officials with questions about the safety of their children after an individual at Johns Burroughs High School was diagnosed with a possible case of tuberculosis recently.
The two dozen parents who attended a special meeting held at the school wanted to know if their children had been exposed to the disease and if there was a risk of it spreading to the general public. Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health worked at assuaging their fears.
“There is no active, ongoing spread of tuberculosis at this school,” said Frank Alvarez, area health director for the department. “This particular individual was identified and isolated.”
Despite the person being isolated, Alvarez said the health department will look at students and staff at the school who may have been potentially exposed to the disease.
