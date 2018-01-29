Pursuit Ends in Standoff With Driver in Santa Ana, Causing Rush-Hour Backup

A pursuit ended in a standoff between the driver and authorities in Santa Ana early Monday evening, causing a traffic backup during rush hour.

The chase began after a driver failed to yield to authorities, according to Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. It’s not clear why the driver was asked to pull over or where the chase began.

The pursuit came to a halt at Edinger Avenue and Auto Mall Drive.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a blue coupe – possibly a Corvette – stopped facing the wrong way in the No. 1 lane of eastbound Edinger Avenue, near the 55 Freeway, about 5 p.m. The car’s lights were on.

Two armored police vehicles moved in to block the front and rear bumper of the car about 5:20 p.m.

Then authorities finally approached the vehicle and paramedics were called in and appeared to be treating the driver on the roadway next to the car. It wasn’t clear if the driver was responsive.

During the standoff, nearly a dozen California Highway Patrol vehicles were stopped in both sides of the roadway, and traffic going westbound was backed up at the Auto Mall Drive signal.

Bertagna said Santa Ana police were called in to help CHP.

Check back for updates on this developing story.