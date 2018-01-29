Resident Gets Shot Chasing Man Who Was Stealing Items From His Car in Orange

A resident in Orange who chased a man he caught stealing items from his vehicle was shot and hospitalized early Monday morning.

The resident went outside his home in the 2500 block of North Skytop Court about 4 a.m. and noticed someone inside his vehicle, the Orange Police Department stated in a news release.

He then went after the thief, who fled the vehicle and ran to the area of Portico Terrace and Hawksfield Way before pulling out a gun and shooting the resident once in the upper body, the Police Department stated.

The resident, who has not been identified, contacted a neighbor who called 911.

An emergency crew came and transported the victim to a hospital in stable condition, according to the Police Department.

The gunman fled the area following the shooting. No further description of the shooter was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 714-744-7571.