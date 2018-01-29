Spoken Dreams: Jennifer Lynn Warren, Actress/Podcast Host

Jennifer Lynn Warren is an actress and podcast host originally from Altoona, Pennsylvania. From the moment she knew having a career as a professional performer was a possibility in life, she knew that would be the path she would follow. She graduated with a degree in theater, and her journey as an actress took her from the bright lights of New York City, to the emerging film industry of Texas, to the swamps and bayous of Louisiana, and finally to Los Angeles.

Not only does Jennifer exude boldness and confidence as an actress, but she has also been willing to work in any capacity on set, simply for the love of being there to learn and collaborate. In an industry that encourages “Hollywood hopefuls” to play by their set of rules, Jennifer has refused to play by anyone’s rules but her own. That philosophy eventually earned her a role on American Horror Story opposite Kathy Bates and Angela Basset.

Despite an impressive reel and list of credits, it hasn’t quite been smooth sailing for Jennifer. Undeterred, she sought to begin making her own opportunities. She started her own podcast to give insight and encouragement to fellow creatives, and to help them realize the most important lesson she’s learned during her career as an actress: that you don’t need to wait for permission to do the things you love.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Spoken Dreams”: via iTunes | RSS

Facebook: SpokenDreamsPodcast

Twitter: @SpokenDreamsPod

Instagram: @SpokenDreamsPod

Email: SpokenDreams@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Spoken Dreams”