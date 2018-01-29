Suspicious Brush Fire Burns 2.6 Acres in Malibu; Forces Temporary Evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspicious wind-driven brush fire prompted officials to evacuate several homes in Malibu early Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Civic Center area about 3:17 a.m. when the fire broke out behind the Malibu Library, Los Angeles County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Williams said.

Crews faced strong winds as they battled the fire, which burned 2.6 acres in a grassy area that last burned in the 2007 Canyon Fire.

The fire was initially estimated to have burned 6 acres, but fire officials later updated the information.

The winds were blowing at 40 mph, "if not stronger," when crews arrived, Fire Department Battalion Chief Eleni Tappas said.

"Favorably the winds were heading toward the ocean," said Tappas, who explained that the fire was heading uphill and against the wind. "That played in our favor."

The fire threatened the Harbor Vista and Malibu Crest communities, which were placed under mandatory evacuation orders, Tappas said.

More than 200 firefighters kept the flames from damaging any structures, and officials were looking to repopulate the communities within the hour, Williams said just after 5 a.m.

Evacuation orders were lifted about 5:30 a.m., the City of Malibu Emergency Services stated in an advisory update.

An evacuation center was set up for those impacted by the fire at Malibu City Hall.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but it was deemed suspicious due to the circumstances in which it started, Tappas said.

#UPDATE #BrushFire #Malibu Forward progress has been stopped. @lacofd has 95% containment. Crews are working on mopping up hot sports. No reports of structures damaged at this time. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) January 29, 2018