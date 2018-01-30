15-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary After Elementary School in Pomona Is Ransacked

Police made an arrest Tuesday after a Pomona elementary school was looted at least twice over the past two months.

Madison Elementary School at 351 W. Phillips Blvd. was ransacked and vandalized on on Sunday, Jan. 28, according a news release from the Pomona Police Department.

Multiple classrooms had been rifled through and numerous electronic items were stolen, officers said.

Investigators had not yet conducted a full survey of the school’s inventory to estimate the cost of repairing the school and replacing the items taken.

Photos of the raid’s aftermath posted to social media on Monday show a classroom completely turned upside down with art supplies and toys strewn across the ground, chairs and tables toppled, cabinets rifled through and what appears to be yellow paint sprayed across some walls. A fish tank was even shattered with fish inside, the photos show.

@PomonaUnified this is the second time this classroom was broken into this month and parents don’t even feel safe to take their kids to school. What is being done to prevent this from happening. This is Madison elementary headstart pic.twitter.com/YmKJODUMgo — Alondra (@ItsAlondra18) January 29, 2018

These people broke the fish tank with the fish inside too pic.twitter.com/rR8fb3bhsd — Alondra (@ItsAlondra18) January 29, 2018

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the incident around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri said.

Detectives are also investigating a similar burglary incident that occurred at Madison Elementary over the course of the winter break in December. Some iPads that were stolen during that raid have been recovered, police said.