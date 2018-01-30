2 Men Accused of Stealing $500,000 Worth of Cosmetics Arrested in Riverside

Two men accused of stealing about $500,000 worth of cosmetics in a series of burglaries across Southern California and Las Vegas have been taken into custody, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

Burrell Roberts, 27, and Niko Hayes, 28, were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and possession of stolen property on Saturday following a lengthy investigation, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The two are accused of burglarizing at least 20 retail cosmetic stores in 19 cities across six counties in two states, authorities said. The areas include Moreno Valley, Los Angeles and Orange counties, and Las Vegas.

Investigators served multiple search warrants in the case and recovered approximately $70,000 worth of stolen property, the release stated.

Roberts and Hayes were booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center following their arrests in Riverside. They are being held on $300,000 bail, according to Riverside County inmate records.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Moreno Valley Station’s Robbery and Burglary Suppression Team at 951-486-6700.