Renowned veterinarian, author, and celebrity spokesperson Karen “Doc” Halligan and the Chief Veterinary Officer of The Lucy Pet Foundation joined us live with to answer viewer questions on how to keep your pets happy and healthy. The Lucy Pet Foundation Spay and Neuter Bus will be at Superior Grocers in North Hollywood on Tuesday, Jan 30 from 10a-4p (6140 Lankershim Blvd). For more information, click HERE.
Ask the Doc With Veterinarian Doc Halligan: Dog Flu, Coughing Cat and Dog Bathing Tips
-
Ask the Doc With Veterinarian Doc Halligan: Keeping Your Pets Happy & Healthy
-
Holiday Safety for Your Pets With Veterinarian Doc Halligan
-
Paralyzed Dog Named ‘Tiger’ Receives Wheelchair, Needs New Home
-
Battling a Distemper Outbreak with Doc Halligan
-
New Jersey Woman Learns Dog Is Alive 5 Months After She Thought Pet Was Euthanized
-
-
Dog Tied up Outside NYC Animal Shelter Overnight Attempts to Bite Off Own Foot to Escape
-
22-Year-Old Virginia Woman Mauled to Death by Her Dogs While Taking Them for a Walk: Sheriff
-
Neglected Dog Recovering After Maggot-Infested Leg Falls Off During ‘Mercy Groom’ at Phoenix Shelter
-
Casting Call for Dogs & Cats for Pet Pals TV
-
Vet Believes Virginia Mauling Incident Needs Further Investigation, Says ‘Dogs Don’t Typically Just Out of the Blue Attack Their Owners’
-
-
Rose Parade Preview #7- Fiesta Parade Floats
-
Koreatown Groomer Mistakenly Gives Dog Away to Person Pretending to Be Owner’s Nephew
-
8-Year-Old Girl and Her Ailing German Shepherd Made Honorary Members of South Pasadena Police Department