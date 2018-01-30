Bullet From South L.A. Shooting Goes Through Apartment Wall, Strikes Sleeping Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A young boy was hospitalized Monday night after a bullet went through a South Los Angeles apartment wall and struck him while he was sleeping.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Avalon Boulevard in the Green Meadows neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

The boy was asleep in bed when the bullet went through the wall and struck him in the buttocks, Lopez said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities were unable to give an exact age for the boy.

No information on the shooter was immediately available.