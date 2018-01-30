Democrats Boo as Trump Calls for End of ‘Chain Migration’ in State of the Union Address

In calling for an end to chain migration as one of four pillars of his immigration plan, President Trump said in his State of the Union address the current system allows a single immigrant to “bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives.”
Some Democrats in the chamber booed and grumbled at the term “chain migration.”
Trump said his plan would “focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children.”
“This vital reform is necessary, not just for our economy, but for our security, and our future,” he said.
