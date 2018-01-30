Driver Impales Car on 605 Freeway Guardrail During Pursuit in Santa Fe Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pursuit early Tuesday morning ended when the driver eluding authorities impaled his vehicle on a 605 Freeway guard rail after he lost control of it in Santa Fe Springs.

The driver was being pursued by Whittier police when he crashed near the Telegraph Road exit about 1:30 a.m., City News Service reported.

Rescue crews arrived to find the driver had fled the vehicle but a passenger was still trapped in the impaled wreckage.

The passenger was eventually extricated from the vehicle and was taken from the scene by ambulance, video showed.

The driver who fled the scene was taken into custody a short time after the crash, according to City News Service.

The off-ramp was closed while crews worked to remove the vehicle and repair the damaged rail.

There was no word on what initially prompted the pursuit.