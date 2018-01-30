Elon Musk’s The Boring Co. Sells 10,000 Flamethrowers in 2 Days

Elon Musk knows his audience. He just sold tens of thousands of hats emblazoned with the name of his Boring Co. tunnel business, then followed up by slapping his brand on something far less practical: flamethrowers.

The Los Angeles entrepreneur — who also leads SpaceX and Tesla Inc. and has a flair for showmanship — said Monday that his tunneling firm had pre-sold 10,000 Boring Co.-branded flamethrowers since Saturday, pulling in $5 million.

Flamethrowers have nothing to do with Hawthorne-based Boring Co.’s stated mission of creating tunnels as a way to reduce surface-level street traffic. And their buyers probably don’t need the flamethrowers to, say, clear brush from large tracts of land or to melt snow and ice. On its website, Boring Co. describes the fire-spouting devices as “guaranteed to liven up any party!” And Musk tweeted over the weekend that a flamethrower was a “super terrible idea” and encouraged his followers not to buy one — “unless you like fun.”

California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) wasn’t smiling. He said Monday he was worried the sale of the flamethrowers could be a public health hazard.

