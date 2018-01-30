3 Dead After Helicopter Crashes Into Newport Beach Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people were killed after a helicopter crashed into Newport Beach home on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

All four of the helicopter's occupants were injured in the incident, as well as a bystander on the ground, according to Newport Beach police. It was unclear whether the bystander was among the dead.

The four-seat Robinson 44 aircraft crashed into the home in the 40 block of Egret Court around 1:45 p.m., according to Newport Beach fire and Federal Aviation Administration officials.

The home is situated about one mile southeast of John Wayne Airport, the airport said. The airport had previously said only two passengers were on board.

The helicopter's occupants were being assessed and transported for treatment, Newport Beach police said. Coroner's officials were also on the scene, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Residents were advised to avoid the area of Bristol Street and Bayview Place.

Footage from the scene showed mangled helicopter debris smashed into the side of a home whose walls appeared to be cracked and caving from the impact. A piece of debris could also be seen lying on the roof of a neighboring home it had damaged.

A neighbor who gave his name as Patrick came out to the view the scene after hearing a loud crash, something he said is uncharacteristic for the neighborhood. He told KTLA he was "quite terrified about the situation" but had been told the residents of the home involved were safe.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were both responding to investigate the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.