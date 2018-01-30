Man Killed, Teenager Hurt After Construction Lift Basket Hits Power Line in South L.A.

A man was killed and a teenager was injured in South Los Angeles on Tuesday evening after a construction lift basket hit a power line, leaving it electrified, authorities said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the 17-year-old boy jumped out of the basket about 15 to 20 feet onto a corrugated metal building, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. He was in fair condition.

For almost two hours, authorities were unable to reach a 22-year-old man who was still on the boom because of the live electrical lines.

About 8:40 p.m., the Fire Department said that he died in the lift.

