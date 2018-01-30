Suspect Charged With Murder of Man Found in Alhambra Backyard: DA

A man was charged with murder on Tuesday days after authorities found a dead body in a backyard in Alhambra, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of South Sierra Vista Avenue Thursday afternoon after receiving a call about a body, officials said. They reportedly found the victim’s head wedged between a concrete step and a water heater.

In a news release on Tuesday, the District Attorney’s Office named the victim as Jinguo Jiang, 55.

The statement identified the suspect as Heping Gan, 51. According to the District Attorney’s Office, he has been charged with murder, as well as three felony counts linked to a domestic dispute: forcible oral copulation; criminal threats; and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent.

The District Attorney did not release further details about that domestic dispute, but Lt. John Corina with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that detectives believed one of the residents in the house killed the victim because he thought the man was having an affair with his wife.

Corina said investigators believed the suspect went to a nearby area to attempt suicide after killing the victim, but he survived and was found by authorities and taken into custody.

The single-family home where they lived had been sectioned into eight bedrooms, with three more in the garage, the Los Angeles Times reported. Four residents, who were of Chinese descent, were interviewed at the Alhambra police station with the help of a translator, according to the paper.

Gan was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors asked bail to be set at $2.17 million.